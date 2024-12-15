The 162nd Division raided a Hamas base in Beit Hanoun in Gaza overnight. Dozens of terrorists were killed on the ground and from the air. Additional suspects were apprehended.

In Beit Lahia, the Kfir Brigade killed terrorists and destroyed weapons, including firearms, explosives, and dozens of grenades.

Earlier today, Air Force fighter jets, bombed a command and control facility in the former 'Abu Shibak' clinic in northern Gaza. IT was used both to plan Hamas operations and store supplies.

Last night, the Air Force bombed three places n Gaza City to kill terrorists planning attacks against Israeli forces.