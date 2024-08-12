A new survey commissioned by one of the largest parties in the Knesset reveals that a new party led by Naftali Bennett would be the largest in the Knesset if elections were held today.

The first scenario examined is the current political situation. According to the survey, Benny Gantz would win 24 seats, Likud 23 seats, Yisrael Beyteinu led by Avigdor Liberman 14 seats, Yesh Atid12 seats, and Otzma Yehudit 10 seats. Shas would win 9 seats, the Democrats 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4. Gideon Sa'ar would not pass the threshold.

Another scenario presented is the establishment of a new political party led by Bennett. In such a case, the new party becomes the largest in the Knesset with 22 seats.

The scenario of a joint run between Bennett and Liberman yields a higher result than running separately. In such a case, the survey grants the joint party 25 seats.