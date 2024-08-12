Sirens were sounded overnight Sunday, shortly before 1:45 a.m., in Nahariya and the surrounding area.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Kabri, a number of which fell in open areas.

No injuries were reported.

The IDF said it is striking the sources of fire.

There were reports of fires that broke out in an open area in the area of Moshav Avdon as a result of the rocket fire.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell in the area of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

Moreover, the IAF struck a military structure in the area of Derdghaiya. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure.

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the areas of Kfarkela and Jibbain.