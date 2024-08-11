Congressman Ritchie Torres stated that a fourth D should be added to the classic 'Three D' test for when criticisism of Israel crosses the line into antisemitism after fellow Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib shared a fake poll accusing Israelis of supporting the rape of Hamas prisoners.

"Natan Sharansky speaks of the three Ds against Israel: demonization, delegitimation, and double standards. There’s a fourth D, a new enemy of Israel in the social media age: disinformation," Torres wrote on X on Friday.

"A fake poll falsely accusing Israelis of endorsing rape against Palestinians is dangerous disinformation designed to delegitimize and demonize both the Jewish People and the Jewish State. Simply put, it is a blood libel," he said.

Last week, Tlaib shared a photoshopped poll from Israel's Channel 12 News that changed the poll question from whether Israelis feel the government leans on supporters of terrorism to whter IDF soldiers have the right to rape Palestinian Arabs.

Tlaib later deleted her post after a community note was added showing how it was fake news.