Michael Samara, who was critically injured Tuesday after Hezbollah launched a "stream" of UAVs towards northern Israel, has died of his wounds.

Samara was one of 18 people injured in the multi-location attack.

Samara, 27 years old from Kafr Yasif, was struck by an interceptor on Highway 4 near Mazra'a in northern Israel. On Friday morning, he died of his wounds at a Nahariya hospital.

Samara studied chemistry in Czechia and settled there. He arrived in Israel for a family visit a few days prior to the barrage which injured him and ultimately caused his death.

Following the attacks, the IDF clarified: "Following the sirens that sounded over the past hour in northern Israel, a number of hostile UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon. One of the UAVs was intercepted. Several civilians were injured to the south of Nahariya during the incident."

"Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception."