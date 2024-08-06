A UAV launched by Hezbollah terrorists exploded early Tueday afternoon in Mazra'a in northern Israel.

The explosion injured a man very seriously, and a woman moderately.

First responders called to the scene are treating the wounded.

Prior to the explosion, a multitude of sirens sounded, warning of hostile aircraft infiltrations across the Galilee. At least two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon and exploding in Israeli territory.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated to the hospital a woman of about 30, who suffered light to moderate injuries, and a man of the same age with severe injuries.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported that three UAVs, not two, crossed into Israeli territory.