A 17-year-old boy was stabbed at the kosher soup kitchen in which he volunteers in Brooklyn, the NYPD stated.

The incident occurred at the Masbia of Flatbush soup kitchen Coney Island Avenue on Wednesday. At about 3:30 pm, a client of the soup kitchen began to argue with staff over a pitcher of apple juice, the New York Post reported.

The client was told he would have to leave if his behavior continued. He then stabbed the volunteer just outside the soup kitchen before fleeing the scene.

The victim was evacuated by Flatbush Hatzalah to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition with a stab wound to his stomach.

The assailant is still on the loose as of Thursday.

Alexander Rapaport, executive director of Masbia, told the Post, “A soup kitchen was a safe place and will stay a safe place. And even in safe place, vigilance is important, and de-escalation is important.”

Masbia decribes itself as a nonprofit organization that "provides emergency food to people in need due to financial status or because of natural disasters via ready-to-eat nutritious meals and raw groceries, free of charge."