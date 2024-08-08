The IDF and ISA eliminated a senior Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip who was involved in directing terror attacks in Judea and Samaria

On July 24th, during a joint IDF and ISA activity, a location in which the senior Hamas terrorist Nael Sakhl operated was struck in the Gaza Strip.

Several days following the strike, intelligence was received, indicating that he was eliminated.

For over a decade, Sakhl operated in Hamas' "West Bank Headquarters", an organization responsible for directing terror activities in Judea and Samaria. In parallel, he was involved in directing terror activities, financing and supplying weapons to terrorist cells that promoted terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria.

In 2011, Sakhl, like Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, was among 1,027 convicted terrorists freed in exchange for kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

On Wednesday night, the IDF reported that the 603rd Battalion and the Yahalom Unit located, investigated, and destroyed an underground route dozens of meters deep.

Along the route, the troops located several underground Hamas workshops and a compound where there were three rooms used by the terrorists to store and manufacture weapons.

The troops raided dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated over 70 terrorists during close-quarters combat and by directing aerial strikes.

