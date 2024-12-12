The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past week, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF precisely struck and eliminated a Department Head in Hamas' Manufacturing Headquarters and a Company Commander in the Zeitoun Battalion. These terrorists were operating within a command and control center that previously served as the "Al-Hurriya" School in Gaza City.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The terrorist Ammar Daloul served as a Department Head in Hamas' Manufacturing Headquarters and was as a significant source of knowledge for the terrorist organization.

The terrorist Jihad Yassin served as a Company Commander in Hamas’ Zeitoun Battalion and was responsible for attacks on IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

The Zeitoun battalion has been responsible for numerous attacks recently carried out by Hamas against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Six additional Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including a terrorist who infiltrated into Israel on October 7th:

1. Yahya Masoud Muhammad Ashqar, a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.

2. Kamal Saber Salim Arafat, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing.

3. Muhammad Muhammad Akram Aaraj, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing

4. Loay Farid Faiz Hussein Ali, a Hamas Platoon Commander

5. Imad Aouni Ibrahim Rayan, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing.

6. Raed Samir Masoud Harazayn, a terrorist in Hamas’ Internal Security Forces

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting the Gazan civilian population as human shields for terrorist activity," the IDF said. "The IDF and ISA will continue to target anyone who took part in terror activities against Israeli civilians."