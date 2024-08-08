Terror attack thwarted: IDF troops on Wednesday located four explosive devices during searches in the area of Beka'ot, a moshav located in the Jordan Valley.

It is estimated that the explosives were intended to target the soldiers, as part of an attack that terrorists tried to carry out earlier this week, when they shot at Beka’ot and then escaped through a side road, where they tried to draw the soldiers in order to attack them as well.

On Tuesday, a terrorist armed with a long weapon who intended to carry out an attack was eliminated in the area.

The soldiers who eliminated the terrorist serve in Unit 636 and and were in ambush after shots were fired Beka’ot

The soldiers spotted the terrorist and eliminated him before he could carry out a shooting attack. A loaded M16 weapon with a cartridge was found on the body of the terrorist. Another terrorist fled the scene in a vehicle.