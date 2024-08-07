Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant this week spoke with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius about the regional tensions and Iran's threatened attack on Israel.

Following the discussion, Gallant wrote on social media, "Held an important discussion with my friend, German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius. Briefed the Minister on security developments and threats posed by Iran and its proxies against Israel and the wider region."

He added, "Thank you Minister, for standing with Israel."

"The free world must come together against the biggest destabilizer and exporter of terrorism - Iran," he stressed.

Earlier this week, Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. In that call, Austin "reiterated ironclad US support for Israel's security and right to self-defense against threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, Houthis, and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups."

The two also discussed "US force posture moves that the Department is taking to bolster protection for US forces, support the defense of Israel, and deter and de-escalate broader tensions in the region."

During that discussion, Gallant briefed the Secretary on security developments in the region and IDF readiness to defend Israel against potential threats posed by Iran and its proxies. He discussed a series of scenarios and corresponding defensive and offensive capabilities.