The United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) on Monday published the results of its investigation into reports that 19 UNRWA employees participated in the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023.

The OIOS investigation found that it had obtained no evidence regarding one of the UNRWA employees, insufficient evidence regarding nine of the employees, enough evidence to say that nine UNRWA employees "may" have participated in the massacre.

The employment of the nine employees has been terminated "in the interest of the agency."

UNRWA, the United Nations agency dedicated to the descendants of the Arab refugees from Israel's War of Independence, has frequently been criticized for its connections to the Hamas terrorist organization and the extreme antisemitism of many of its employees, including teachers. Its curricula and summer camps teach children to want to kill Israelis.

In February, Israel revealed the identities of 12 UNRWA employees it says "actively participated" in the October 7 massacre.

“In addition to these 12 workers, we have significant indications based on intelligence, that over 30 UNRWA workers participated in the massacre, facilitated the taking of hostages, looted and stole from Israeli communities, and more,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

On November 29, Israeli Channel 13 News correspondent Almog Boker reported that one of the hostages was held for 50 days in the attic of an UNRWA teacher.

Last week, on the 300th day since the October 7th massacre, the mother of an Israeli hostage who was murdered confronted the head of UNRWA during a National Day celebration in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The city's mayor had invited UNRWA Secretary-General Philippe Lazzarini to deliver a keynote address at the celebration . Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano who was murdered on October 7th, courageously confronted Lazzarini from the audience.

She protested the abduction of her son's body to Gaza by an UNRWA social worker, demanding answers and the return of her son's remains. Ayelet shouted, "UNRWA kidnapped my son's body. Where is he, Mr. Lazzarini?" and "I want my son back!"