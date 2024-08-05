Police officers from the Nahariya police station on Monday opened an investigation after receiving a report that a pipe bomb had been hurled towards a home.

Police sappers and officers arriving at the scene worked to neutralize the bomb, after it failed to explode due to a technical issue.

Police officers are now working to investigate the matter.

During the investigation, the police discovered the identity of the suspect in the incident, who has been identified as a female in her 30s, who lives in the Arab town of Mazra'a. The suspect was taken for questioning, and following the conclusion of the interrogation, she was jailed.

In accordance with the findings of the investigation, the police will request on Monday that the court extend the suspect's arrest.