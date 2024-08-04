Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday night responded to reports that US President Joe Biden expressed deep frustration at Netanyahu's management of the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not discuss what was said in closed conversations with the President of the US," the statement said. "He does not interfere in American politics, and will work with whoever is elected president - just as he expects from the Americans not to interfere in Israeli politics."

According to the Keshet News report, the conversation between the two leaders involved raised voices, and Biden even told Netanyahu, "Stop bullshitting me!"

When Netanyahu responded, "We are progressing with the negotiations" and promised that "a delegation will leave very soon," Biden fumed.

At the end of the conversation, he told Netanyahu, "Don't take the US President for granted."