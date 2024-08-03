Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday praised the three Israeli athletes who won medals in the Paris Olympics earlier that same day.

In a post on X, Herzog wrote: "Tom Reuveny, Sharon Kantor, and Artem Dolgopyat - you are amazing and inspiring! You have brought great pride to the State of Israel!"

"Tom, you waved the flag the highest you could, and thanks to you, our anthem was played for the first time at this year's Olympics.

"Sharon, you made history! For the first time, an Israeli woman stood on the podium for sailing!

"Artem, you did it again! You have brought the nation of Israel great honor with your Olympic medal."

Herzog added, "We honor and appreciate the fantastic coaches, Gal Fridman, Shahar Zubari, and Sergei Weisberg."