Israeli President Herzog on Thursday called for world leaders to act for the release of the hostages, marking 300 days of captivity.

"Three hundred days," he said. "For 300 days our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, grandparents, have been languishing in the dungeons of Hamas in Gaza."

"Each second of every minute of every hour of these 300 days is a crime against humanity. And each second that passes the need to bring them home becomes more and more urgent.

"To all the leaders of the world who wish for peace in our region, I say clearly: Help us bring our hostages home - all of them, young and old, men and women, Jews, Muslims and more.

"Help us bring them home now."