Israel is on high alert and preparing for a potential attack in response to the deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's second-in-command Fuad Shukr.

As part of its increased readiness, the IAF's aerial defense system is preparing to intercept potential attacks from Iran and its proxies.

To this end, IAF fighter planes are maintaining a combat air patrol over Israeli airspace. Additionally, ground forces are increasing readiness along the entire boarder.

The Israeli estimate is that Hezbollah will attempt a powerful massive response, which Iran will also participate in. Nevertheless, at this time there is no change in the Home Front Command's instructions to the public.

On Wednesday night, the New York Times reported that the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered a direct attack against Israel, in order to avenge the elimination of Haniyeh in Tehran.

It was further reported that the instruction was issued during an emergency meeting of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, which was held immediately after the elimination of Haniyeh.

The newspaper claimed that Iran is weighing an attack similar to the one in April, which included missiles and drones, launched in coordinated fashion from both Iran and neighboring countries. Also under consideration are options to coordinate an attack from all of Israel's regional enemies, including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Iran.