Robert Wood, deputy US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called for members of the Security Council with influence over Iran "to increase pressure on it to stop escalating its proxy conflict against Israel and other actors."

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, which was convened at the request of Iran, Wood stressed that “Israel has a right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah and other terrorists. That is precisely what it did on July 30, when it independently responded to Hezbollah’s July 28 attack on Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children.”

“I also want to note that the United States was not involved with Israel’s response on July 30 in Lebanon. That said, there is no doubt – absolutely none – that Hezbollah was responsible for this attack, which used an Iranian weapon, and was launched from a portion of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah,” he added, calling on the Security Council “to send an unambiguous message to Hizballah by standing with Israel as it defends itself against Hezbollah’s repeated attacks.”

Wood also noted that “Hezbollah is not the only Iranian-backed group in the region that has taken advantage of the situation in Gaza to undermine regional peace and security. The Houthis are brazenly violating international law with their attacks on commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea – attacks that have affected all of us.”

“Iran’s support for the Houthis clearly violates the arms embargo in Resolution 2216 and these attacks flagrantly disregard Resolution 2722. Iran’s arming of terrorist groups in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq is similarly destabilizing and contrary to efforts by the Security Council to deescalate regional tensions,” said Wood.

“Iran must abide by the Council’s resolutions. And failing that, the Security Council must consider additional measures to enforce its resolutions to hold Iran accountable and address repeated actions by its terrorist proxies and partners that threaten regional peace and security,” he stated.

He also noted that “the United States will continue to lead the way in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza and reduce regional tensions. We will continue to work hard to prevent a broader regional war.”

Iran's UN Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran has consistently exercised maximum restraint but reserved its right to respond decisively. He called on the Security Council to condemn Israel and punish it with sanctions, according to Reuters.

Israel's deputy representative to the UN, Jonathan Miller, called on the Security Council to condemn Iran for support of regional terrorism and increase sanctions on Tehran.

"We will defend ourselves and respond with great force against those who harm us," Miller said, calling on the world to support Israel.