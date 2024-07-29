Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted this evening regarding the protests that broke out after the arrest of several soldiers from the Force 100 unit that was assigned to guard captured Hamas terrrists.

''Stop the madness immediately,'' he began. ''Two days after Hezbollah murdered 12 of our children, and our enemies are attacking us from all sides, a handful of rioters breaks into IDF bases and dismantles our country, the rule of law and the IDF.''

''Those who want to dismantle the only Jewish state in the world will continue to turn a blind eye to the chaos or encourage it. It has nothing to do with the Hamas Nukhba force - they are monsters who deserve the greatest punishment and suffering that Israeli law allows, and if this is not enough, the elected officials will respect and amend the law.''

''It has to do with us, do we want a state here or militias that do whatever they want. IDF fighters deserve every support for their activities. They have been going through ten abrasive and difficult months.''

"What needs to be investigated will be. Use common sense."

"As I came out with a clear and clear voice against refusals and stopping volunteering for the IDF, so I say now: stop! The continuation of the riots is the greatest gift that can be given to Sinwar, Nasrallah and Khamenei. I call on everyone to immediately stop rioting, leave the base area immediately and obey the law."

"And above all—I call on the members of the Israeli government: show leadership already. Don't half-wink at rioters and don't allow anarchy. Calm the spirits. Stop pouring fuel on the fire. Prevent the dissolution of the State of Israel."