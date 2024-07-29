US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the Golan Heights are part of Israel, confirming that the Biden Administration is continuing the policy enacted by the Trump Administration of recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the region.

When asked by a reporter during a press briefing if the Golan Heights are part of Israel, Kirby answered "Yes."

The press briefing comes two days after 12 Druze children were murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack on a soccer field in the area of Majdal Shams.

Kirby stated that Israel has "every right" to respond to the massacre committed by Hezbollah and called fears of a further escalation and possible full-scale war "exaggerated." Hex expressed confidence that the administration would be able to prevent such an outcome.

He further stated that "there was no daylight" between what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netantyahu during their meetings with him last week in Washington.

The US formally recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel in 2019.