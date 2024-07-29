A young girl has been killed and seven people wounded in a mass stabbing attack at a children's dance event in Southport in the United Kingdom.

Witnesses said that a man in a black hood arrived in a taxi with a knife in hand shortly before noon as the Taylor Swift-themed event was being held at a local school and began stabbing the children at the event.

The event was for children between the ages of six and eleven. 25 children were participating at the time of the attack.

Multiple victims have been evacuated to children's hospitals.

Police stated that a suspect has been arrested and a knife has been recovered from the scene.

Eyewitness Bare Varathan told the Daily Mail: "'I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery. They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport."

“My thoughts are with all those affected,” Starmer said. “I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”