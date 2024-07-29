Lebanon (illustrative)
Lebanon (illustrative)IDF spokesman

A vehicle sustained an aerial strike while traveling between Meiss Ej Jabal and Chaqra in southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported Monday morning.

According to the report, a motorcycle also sustained an aerial strike. Two people were injured.

Meanwhile, Syria has raised its aerial defense alert level after Israel threatened to strike Hezbollah and IRGC targets in both Lebanon and Syria.

The German airline Lufthansa has announced a decision to pause flights to Beirut until Wednesday, due to concerns that the security situation would escalate.

Early on Monday morning, the IDF’s Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a UAV that crossed from Lebanon toward the area of the Western Galilee. No injuries were reported.