The French police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday, on suspicion of threatening President Yitzhak Herzog.

The threat was made on the boy's X account during President Herzog's visit to France for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The boy was arrested while on a family vacation and despite his attempts to send the threat from an anonymous account. The French police commented that "one should not think that because you post anonymously online, we will not be able to locate the suspects."

The boy, a resident of Ivry-sur-Seine, admitted to the accusation and the French prosecutor's office said that the boy was not known to the legal authorities until his arrest.

The French police opened an investigation last Friday, after an anonymous user on the X social network called for an attack against President Herzog's entourage.

Herzog said: "I have a lot of faith in the entire security infrastructure, both of the French, and of other countries that are here, as well as of the International Olympic Committee, which put in immense efforts to secure the event."