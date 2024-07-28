Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and a meeting for the approval of operational plans for the northern arena with the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force and other commanders of the General Staff Forum.

In addition, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a security assessment with the Northern Command with Northern Command Commander Major General Uri Gordin and other staff officers. In the assessment, the minister was briefed on the operational possibilities against Hezbollah. Gallant instructed that the IDF be prepared for any possible development.

Gallant said at the conclusion of the assessment: "I arrived at the scene of the crime in the early morning hours, and saw with my own eyes the scene of the crime - a place where innocent children were murdered while playing soccer. The blood of Israeli children will never be cheap."

He added: "I went to Northern Command to see the retaliation plans. It's about Hezbollah - Iran's proxy in the region. Hezbollah will not be absolved of this incident by its ludicrous denials. It fired the shot - it will pay the price and it will pay a heavy price for its actions."

Israeli analysts expect the government to respond to the attack with unprecedented force. Last night, Prime Minister Netanyahu commented "I can say that the State of Israel will not let this pass by unanswered.'' The sentiment was echoed in speeches by multiple MKs and the leaders of various Knesset committees this morning.

Several government ministers, including Defense Minister Gallant and Finance Minister Smotrich, visited the scene of the attack. Some were greeted with outrage by the community, who denounced the government for not doing enough to protect northern Israel.

The names of the victims that have been cleared for publication so far are Fajer Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Vinees Adham Alsafadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin (11), Naji Taher Halabi (11) Milad Muadad Alsha’ar (10), and Nathem Fakher Saeb (16).

"With great sorrow and deep sadness, and in humble and complete surrender to God's will, Majdal Shams mourns its finest children and teenagers who were harmed in the attack at the village stadium," said representatives of the community of Majdal Shams.