Oren Marmorstein, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to the UK, commented on the attack on Majdal Shams over Shabbat.

"Hezbollah - Iran's frontline outpost in Lebanon - carried out a massacre in Majdal Shams yesterday: the murder of innocent children and teenagers while they were playing football," he tweeted.

"Hezbollah, the long arm of Iran, directed its fire at a civilian population. Hezbollah does not distinguish between Jews and non-Jews, and its goal is to kill Israeli citizens whoever they are."

"Contrary to its denials, Hezbollah is the entity that is unequivocally responsible for yesterday’s massacre."

"The rocket that murdered our boys and girls was an Iranian rocket and Hezbollah is the only terror organization which has those in its arsenal."

"Saturday’s massacre constitutes the crossing of all red lines by Hezbollah. This is not an army fighting another army; rather it is a terrorist organization deliberately shooting at civilians."

"Israel will exercise its right and duty to act in self-defense and will respond to the massacre."

"The world must now place full responsibility on Iran and its terrorist proxies: Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. It should designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, impose crippling sanctions on Iran, and declare that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and place full responsibility on it for the terrible massacre of children that it committed."

"The only way that the world can prevent a full scale war which would be devastating also to Lebanon is by forcing Hezbollah to implement Security Council Resolution 1701. Now is the very last minute to do so diplomatically."