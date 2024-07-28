Former US President Donald Trump condemned the Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel in which 12 people, mostly children, were murdered.

"Today’s Attack on Israel cannot be forgotten," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday night. "It will go down as another moment in History created by a weak and ineffective United States President and Vice President. With time, this situation will only get worse for our Country. It must galvanize the Republican Party, Democrats, Independents, Conservatives, Progressives, Libertarians, and everybody else to put STRENGTH, RESPECT, AND POWER back into the U.S.A."

He claimed,"This Attack, just like the Attack of October 7th, or the Ukraine/Russia War, would have never happened if I were President! It is a dangerous and terrible time for the World, and it is almost the entire fault of the incompetent Biden-Harris Administration. It must be changed, and quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

On Saturday, a a rocket hit a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in northern Israel. 12 people between the ages of 10-20 were killed and dozens were wounded in the attack.

Initial investigations by the IDF show that the aerial defense system had difficulty intercepting the rocket, which was identified as an Iranian Falaq-1 rocket used by Hezbollah. The incident is under investigation.