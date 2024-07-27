The IDF on Saturday struck terrorists operating a Hamas command and control center embedded inside the Khadija School in central Gaza.

In a strike based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, terrorists operating in a Hamas command and control center inside the Khadija school compound in central Gaza were struck by the IAF.

Hamas terrorists used the compound as a hiding place to direct and plan numerous attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. In parallel, the terrorists developed and stored large quantities of weapons inside the compound.

The IDF stressed, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of appropriate munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence."

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic violation of international law and exploitation of civilian structures and population as human shields for its attacks against the State of Israel."