US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday condemned the violence and vandalism committed by anti-Israel protesters during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress yesterday.

"Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington, D.C. we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric," Harris said in a statement published by the White House.

"I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation," she said.

"I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way. I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation," the Vice President's statement concluded.

During the anti-Israel protests yesterday, the Freedom Bell and a monument to Christopher Columbus were vandalized with graffiti and the American flags that flew at Union Station were taken down and burned. A police officer was assaulted during the incident.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets inside the Watergate Hotel where Prime Minister Netanyahu's delegation was staying.

Harris chose not to attend Netanyahu's speech before a joint session of Congress, citing a prior engagement.