South Korean authorities announced on Wednesday that garbage balloons launched from North Korea landed in the presidential premises in Seoul.

Pyongyang recently launched a large number of garbage balloons that landed in various places in South Korea.

The country's authorities warned the citizens not to touch the balloons for fear of contamination, but health officials who took samples from the garbage balloons informed the public that they are not contaminated.

Last month, South Korea decided to resume it broadcasts against North Korea using powerful speakers.

The broadcasts through the loudspeakers were stopped in 2018, during a period of relaxation in relations between the two countries, after the loudspeakers were placed near the border and loudly broadcast messages against the totalitarian regime.

The decision in Seoul to resume broadcasting comes after weeks when more than 1,000 garbage balloons containing trash, excrement and wastepaper were launched in Pyongyang.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, saying that "Although the action we are taking may be difficult for the North Korean regime, it will convey messages of light and hope to the military and people of North Korea."