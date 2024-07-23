Donald Trump announced he would be meeting with PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at 13:00 in Florida: 'During my first term we had peace and stabillity in the region. We will have it again. 'Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, tomorrow. During my first term we had peace and stabillity in the region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - and we will have it again. Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other world leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the world that these horrible, deadly wars and violent conflicts must end. Millions are dying and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it."

Tomorrow Netanyahu is expected to address both houses of the US Congress and is currently working on his speech. In his speech he will present Israel just path and the bravery of our soldiers. Netanyahu will also mention the struggle to free all the hostages and ensure a complete victory over Hamas. Netanyahu will present the challenges facing Israel, the countries of the region and the US from Iran's drive of evil and will present a new way of overcoming this challenge.

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House.

In addition, President Biden is due to meet the families of hostages who hold US citizenship. Netanyahu and Biden were supposed to meet on Tuesday, but the meeting was postponed as Biden is still recovering from Covid-19.

One of Vice President Kamala Harris' aides said that she will meet Netanyahu this week at the White House. The Politico news site quoted the aide as saying that, “Harris plans to emphasize her commitment to Israel's security and her right to self-defense,” during her meeting with Netanyahu.

However, the aide noted that Harris will also "stress that it is time to end the war – in a way ensuring that Israel will be safe, all the hostages will be released, the suffering of the Palestinian citizens in Gaza will end, and they will be able to enjoy the right to dignity, freedom and self-determination."

The aide added that Harris will not be present during Netanyahu's speech to Congress on Wednesday, as she is due to be in Indianapolis that day to participate in a pre-arranged event.