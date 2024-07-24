Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Tuesday to the criticism by leftist journalists of rescued hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaakov, after the two joined Netanyahu's delegation to Washington.

Speaking at the start of his meeting with evangelical Christian leaders, Netanyahu said, "I am appalled by the campaign directed against Noa Argamani. Noa went through agony in the captivity of Hamas. She wished to return to her mother before she died, and was able to do so. It is not an easy experience and, now that she is coming back and appearing together with the Prime Minister in the official delegation of the State of Israel in a very important speech before Congress, there is a campaign against her."

"It's a shame she got out of captivity," Netanyahu added sarcastically, and then said, "Is there no limit to the lunacy? There is a limit. That's the limit. Enough is enough."

Netanyahu's comments (Hebrew video):



His comments come after the journalists criticized Argamani and her father in posts online.

Journalist Uri Misgav wrote, "Noa Argamani and her father should be ashamed of themselves that they agreed to serve as decorations on this insane and smiling couple's flight, exactly on the morning when we received news that another two hostages had the bad luck to die in captivity and not fly to Washington with the abandoner of hostages. This is an embarrassment like no other. First of all for the insane couple who kidnapped and used them, but also for themselves."

Journalist Dan Margalit added, "I join Uri Misgav, this is an embarrassment for Noa Argamani and her father, that they are serving, of their own free will, as decorations for Netanyahu's presentation in Washington."

MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) responded to the journalists, saying, "I'm sure you held it in all day, but in the end the cat is out of the bag."

Television host Ayala Hasson also responded to the comments, writing, "Noa Argamani, dear, you are not alone. I support you. You experienced hell in Hamas captivity. Talk about it to the world, which has already managed to forget. Tell the world that there are others like you held there in captivity. Ignore the sick people who have no compassion, who dare to attack you."