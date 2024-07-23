At a meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held in Washington with hostage families which was attended by Noa Argamani, the hostage who was rescued, Argamani told Netanyahu about her time in captivity, ”One of the hardest things I experienced in captivity was the moment I heard you say on the radio that the war would be long.

Argamani told Netanyahu that this statement made her lose hope that she would get to see her sick mother and that she would return home alive.

She also said that when two hostages who were with her were killed, she literally saw ‘death right there before her eyes.’

During the meeting Argamani told the PM that “we must bring the hostages home as quick as possible, before it is too late.”

Representatives of the hostage families who hold US citizenship issued a statement that in their meeting with the Prime Minister, they told him that "our family members who are being held captive by Hamas cannot wait any longer and you need to secure the deal now.”

They also said that "You are now on US soil, and we expect you to speak up about the eight American hostages in your speech to Congress and announce this week that you have reached a deal to bring them home. Any other outcome will be a failure of your visit to the US."

On the other hand, representatives of the Gvura and Tikva Forums called on Netanyahu not to move forward with the proposed deal.