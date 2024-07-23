הכטב"ם ששיגרו החותים לתל אביב ללא קרדיט

The Houthi terrorist rebel group in Yemen published footage on Tuesday showing the launch of the UAV which hit a building in Tel Aviv on Friday killing Yevgeny Perder.

The UAV was an upgraded Iranian Samad-3 dubbed by them "Yafa". According to Arab media, the drone can fly a distance of 1,500 to 1,700 km. The drone has "advanced technologies," which makes it less detectable.

An initial IDF inquiry found that the Air Force identified the UAV but decided not to intercept it since it was not classified as hostile. The IDF explained that due to human error, no siren was sounded and the target was not intercepted, and added that this was a "bad incident."

On Saturday, the IDF retaliated to the strike, hitting targets in the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen.

Eight IAF squadrons participated in the operation, which lasted two hours and 50 minutes. Some of the planes fired their missiles while flying over the Red Sea.

The first flight took off around 3:00p.m. Saturday afternoon, about half an hour after the Cabinet was convened to approve the operation.