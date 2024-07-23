The Knesset on Tuesday passed in its first reading a bill to revoke the child stipends granted to parents of children indicted for terror offenses.

All Israeli parents receive a small monthly stipend for each child in their family, until the child reaches the age of 18.

MK Ariel Kallner, who initiated the bill, said, "It is moral corruption that the Supreme Court forces the citizens of Israel to pay their murderers, and it is this insane reality that I intend to rid the world of. I thank the Knesset members for their support."

The bill still needs to pass its second and third Knesset readings in order to become law.