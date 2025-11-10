National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir announced during his faction meeting on Monday that, following the first Knesset reading of the Death Penalty for Terrorists Bill, the National Security Committee will begin expedited deliberations to advance the legislation quickly.

“Today, with God’s help, we are about to take another giant step toward making history in the State of Israel - by legislating the death penalty for terrorists,” Ben-Gvir declared. “It is the most just, moral, and important law, especially at this time.”

Ben-Gvir said he expects broad support for the bill: “I expect all coalition factions - and yes, even the Zionist opposition factions - to be in the plenum and vote unanimously in favor. This, despite the terror supporters like Tibi, Abbas, Odeh, and their friends, who will of course screech that this law will execute the monsters they defend in the Knesset. Let them keep screeching.”

According to Ben-Gvir, once the bill passes its first reading, the Knesset’s National Security Committee, chaired by MK Tzvika Fogel, will begin intensive discussions to finalize the law as soon as possible.

“Our goal isn’t to say we’re passing the law - it’s to actually pass it. There will be no compromises on our part.”

The minister added that while changes to prison conditions during his tenure have already strengthened Israel’s deterrence, implementing the death penalty will mark a new level: “So that judges with distorted morals will no longer have discretion over whether to pity terrorists or not. We will take a dramatic step in deterrence: terrorists will know that the ritual of kidnapping Jews to release murderers from prison is over. Terrorists who come to kill Jews will be released to only one place - hell.”