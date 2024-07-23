Yeshivat Bnei Akiva Hadarom, together with De Shalit High School, launched a new program on Radio Kol Hashfela, dealing with the burning issues in Israeli society.

"Teenagers from completely different worlds are interviewed on the radio and learn that it is possible to speak differently," says Yaniv David, a student of the yeshiva and the program's host, to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

According to him, "In the days before October 7, Yeshivat Hadarom thought about how it could mend the rift in the nation. As remembered, during the demonstrations against the judicial reform, the hatred in the streets reached levels that no one imagined. The Bnei Akiva yeshiva network in general and Yeshivat Hadarom in particular could not stay in their comfort zone while the rift in the nation was growing. From simple actions of distributing candies at left-wing demonstrations, the yeshiva concluded that everything starts with dialogue."

As mentioned, teenagers from all ends of the political spectrum come to speak on the program each time. "Together, they talk about the most controversial issues in Israeli society, with the understanding that only through dialogue and listening can we create real unity here."