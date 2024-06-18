For the first time since October 7th, thousands of Israeli youngsters, from across Israeli society and from the Bnei Akiva and Scouts youth movements, marched on the Burma Road in Latrun, in a unity campaign to promote values ​​of unity, hope, and mutual responsibility, organized by JNF-KKL.

The youth called on the decision-makers, leaders of public opinion, and all the citizens of Israel to create a different leadership in society, a leadership that connects all sectors and enables unity.

As stated, the youngsters came from different backgrounds, including religious and secular, some of whom lost relatives in the war or have first-hand experience of the horrors of the war. Also, the girls and boys came from different regions of the country, including the Gaza Strip, the north, the south, evacuated areas, and more.

During the march, the youngsters walked past three stations built by the "Benetivei Udi" nonprofit association, in collaboration with JNF-KKL. The stations offered diverse and fascinating activities that conveyed the central message of the journey: an aspiration for unity and cooperation between all parts of Israeli society. Towards the end of the route, before arriving at the assembly point at Mini Israel, the youngsters met JNF-KKL instructors who set up seven mobile educational stations, which included a map of the Land of Israel, a parachute of the Land of Israel, and the National Month mobile station, where they provided information about the history, geography, and heritage of the State of Israel.

The journey was organized under the "Udi Seed Groups" program of the Benetivei Udi nonprofit association, founded by bereaved parents Mordechai and Georgette Elgrably, in memory of their son, Lt. Udi Elgrably, in cooperation with the Scouts and Bnei Akiva youth movements, and the JNF-KKL. The "Udi Seed Groups" program works throughout the country, aiming at creating a connection between religious, secular, and traditional youth through joint meetings and voluntary opportunities. This journey of unity has been taking place for 30 years and so far, about 20,000 youngsters have participated in the journeys.

This year, tokens of appreciation were awarded to the youngsters from the Scouts and Bnei Akiva movements, to Ruthi Saragosti, director of strategic planning of the Israel office of the Jewish Federation of New York, to Brigadier General Arnon Zu’aretz, for their amazing contribution to the unity of the nation. The ceremony concluded with a special performance.

Mordechai Elgrably, founder of the nonprofit association, said in his congratulatory remarks, "This year the journey is taking place in a complex reality, during a war, where the main call is – we will not be separated anymore! We must be united, or we will not be! You, the youth, are our ray of light and to see you today is proof that the people of Israel will win!"

Sar-Shalom Gerbi, Director of the Education and Community Division at JNF-KKL: "During these days when Israel is at war, the unity campaign is highly significant. This is a journey that symbolizes our essence as a people and the tools that will maintain its continued existence are the values ​​of unity, partnership, and love of the land. The youngsters who marched here today are the generation of the revival of the State of Israel and I am proud to see them here."