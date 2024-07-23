Gafni in recording:

'Hostage release deal at any price'

Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni heard saying that his party believes that a deal for the release of hostages "at any cost" should be reached.

MK Moshe Gafni, the chairman of the Degel Hatorah faction of the haredi United Torah Judaism party, was quoted on Monday as saying that his party believes that a deal to release the hostages should be made "at any cost."

According to a report by Daphna Liel of Channel 12 News, Gafni made the comments during a meeting held on Monday with the families of hostages being held in Gaza.

In a recording from the meeting that was published in the report, Gafni is heard saying, "We are in favor of making an arrangement for the release of all the hostages now."

He explained, “The redemption of captives is one of the most important mitzvot, perhaps the most important in the Torah. But here it is abundantly clear that this is also about pikuach nefesh (preservation of human life)."

Gafni also said, "I am telling you our position here in this room in which we are in, between these four walls, I am telling this to the Prime Minister. The hostages must be released today, at any cost."

Earlier on Monday, President Isaac Herzog spoke and said that "there is a consensus regarding the need and urgency of returning the hostages. We must exhaust all possible ways with determination, creativity and responsibility, and bring them home."