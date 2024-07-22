תיעוד: מחבלים מנסים להשתלט על משאיות הומניטריות צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the Nahal Brigade Combat Team have been operating for the past two months in the Rafah area under the command of the 162nd Division.

During their activities, the soldiers completed four brigade-level operations, attacked Hamas targets, eliminated over 150 terrorists who were a threat to the forces, and located approximately 400 weapons.

During the brigade-level operations, the forces operated in four different areas in Rafah: In the southern Brazil neighborhood, the forces destroyed a significant underground route hundreds of meters in length consisting of several floors and levels. In the northern Yabna "refugee" camp, the forces carried out a concentrated operation during which terrorists were eliminated and arms caches were located in the area.

תיעוד מתוך תוואי תת-קרקעי שאיתרו הכוחות צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the central Brazil neighborhood and the al-Shaburah "refugee" camp, the forces located lathes above and below the ground, rockets in sensitive locations, and shafts that led to underground routes.

During the last operation, the forces raided a school near the humanitarian corridor where armed terrorists were hiding as they attempted to take control of the corridor.

The forces directed drones which located and eliminated the armed terrorists in the corridor and located a tunnel shaft in the schoolyard.