A little over a month after the resumption of combat operations in the Gaza Strip, the IDF is intensifying its activity in southern Gaza.

Kan News military correspondent Itay Blumenthal joined the soldiers on the Morag Corridor and in Rafah, and heard from them about the goals, the achievements, and what the situation looks like on the ground.

One of the soldiers told Bluemanthal that "We haven't encountered the enemy in a month and a half, the neighborhood is completely empty, Hamas are cowards, they left their weapons behind - and fled."