Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated the conference room on the Wing of Zion plane on Monday morning, during his trip to the US to address Congress.

Netanyahu was photographed together with his wife Sara in the meeting room, while a cap with the inscription "Total Victory" was on the desk. This cap caused an online uproar, claiming Netanyahu's participation in a marketing campaign.

The cap is identified with Channel 14 personality Yinon Magal, who markets it online and even appeared with it on the program 'The Patriots' several times, until a complaint was filed with the Second Authority for Television and Radio.

One reader commented on Netanyahu's photo: "To ensure that the total victory is not just a hat, it seems to me that we need more than just posing for the camera." Another added: "The leader of the total failure."

Another reader responded firmly: "The man is disconnected from reality. It is disgusting that he has a hat that only signifies the abandonment of the hostages." Israel Hayom correspondent Amir Ettinger wrote: "The man is a campaigner. A hat hides the head, but does not cover the eyes of the hostage families and the residents of the north, and hides the sad reality."

To be noted that the complaint to the Second Authority claimed that "all the references to the cap were covert advertising, contrary to the rules and license, for a product promoted by different presenters and programs on the Channel, coordinated with and sold by ‘journalist’ Yinon Magal, who uses the broadcast license granted by the Second Authority to the owners of the Channel, as a means of lining his own pockets, and perhaps the Channel's pockets."