A terrorist armed with a knife, who tried to stab IDF soldiers, was injured Monday morning at the entrance to Netiv Ha'asara, near the Gaza border.

First responders are treating a 61-year-old woman who suffered shock. No one was physically injured.

The stabber appears to have held US citizenship. He arrived at the town's main gate, and attempted to stab soldiers, claiming that "civilians are being killed in Gaza by the IDF."

Security forces have been called to the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Paramedic Noa Abitbul and MDA EMT Yossi Smadga recalled: "When we arrived on the scene we were told that a terrorist had arrived to the location, attempted to stab and was neutralized by the security forces."

"We screened the area to make sure there were no physical injuries. A 61-year-old woman suffering from anxiety symptoms is being treated on the scene by MDA teams and as for now does not need evacuation to a hospital."