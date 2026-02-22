The Israeli Olympic Committee decided overnight to cancel the participation of Israel’s bobsleigh team in the Winter Olympics.

The unusual step was taken due to a disciplinary violation that included false statements regarding a player substitution process - a move that violates Olympic rules.

The Olympic Committee explained the decision: “Information reached the heads of the Israeli delegation to the Olympic Games indicating that members of the bobsleigh team sought to replace one of the participants in an improper manner that does not meet the standards expected of Olympic athletes and is not aligned with Olympic values. Therefore, it was decided not to allow the bobsleigh team to participate in the competition."

According to the statement, “A thorough review will be conducted upon the team’s return at the conclusion of the Games. The decision on the immediate suspension was also made with the agreement of the athletes themselves. The Israeli Olympic Committee views any deviation from the principles of fair play with great severity, and we cannot accept conduct that is inappropriate. We categorically condemn such behavior."