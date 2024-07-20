Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded Saturday night to Israel's retaliation for a UAV which hit Tel Aviv early on Friday, killing one person and injuring 10.

Israel's attack in Yemen focused on Houthi military targets near the Al Hudaydah Port.

"I have just left the IAF Command Center where I met with the Prime Minister, IDF Chief of the General Staff and the Air Force Commander and closely monitored the strike conducted by IAF aircraft on the Al Hudaydah Port [in Yemen], 2000 kilometers from the State of Israel," Gallant began.

"The fire that is currently burning in Al Hudaydah, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear.

"The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."

Gallant stressed, "The blood of Israeli citizens has a price. This has been made clear in Lebanon, in Gaza, in Yemen, and in other places - if they will dare to attack us, the result will be identical."