Following the UAV strike near the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, the embassy released a statement saying that no diplomatic personnel had been injured.

"We are aware of the drone strike near the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv this morning, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility. There was no damage to the US Embassy Branch Office building. We have no reports of injuries of US personnel or our locally-engaged staff. We are in close contact with Israeli authorities to fully investigate the source of the explosion and its intended target," stated an embassy spokesperson.

US Ambassador Jack Lew tweeted his personal response to the incident separately.

"Shocked by the brazen Houthi drone attack in Tel Aviv this morning. We offer our condolences to the family members of the individual who passed away. We are thankful our U.S. Embassy Branch Office personnel are all safe," he wrote.