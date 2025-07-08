Iran has reportedly begun receiving Chinese surface-to-air missile (SAM) batteries, moving swiftly to reconstruct its air defense capabilities significantly degraded during a recent 12-day conflict with Israel, Middle East Eye reported on Monday.

Sources quoted in the report indicated that these deliveries commenced after a de facto truce was established between Israel and Iran on June 24.

An Arab official familiar with the intelligence confirmed the arrival of the Chinese SAMs following the cessation of hostilities. Another Arab official, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the information, stated that Arab allies of the United States were aware of Tehran's efforts to "back up and reinforce" its air defenses and had informed the White House of Iran's progress.

While the exact number of SAMs received by Iran from China since the end of the fighting remains undisclosed, one Arab official noted that Iran is reportedly financing these acquisitions through oil shipments.

China stands as the primary importer of Iranian oil, with a May report from the US Energy Information Administration suggesting nearly 90 percent of Iran's crude and condensate exports flow to Beijing, often via transshipment hubs like Malaysia to circumvent US sanctions. "The Iranians engage in creative ways of trading," the second Arab official remarked.

The shipments signify a deepening relationship between Beijing and Tehran, even as some Western observers noted a perceived distance from China and Russia regarding Iran during Israel's recent unprecedented attacks.

The Islamic Republic's current air defense arsenal is believed to include Russia's S-300 systems, older Chinese systems, and domestically produced batteries such as the Khordad series and the Bavar-373. These systems are understood to have limited efficacy against advanced stealth aircraft like the US F-35, which Israel operates.