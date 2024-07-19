Shmuel Singer and Musician Arutz Sheva

Singer, musician, and composer Shmuel Perednick joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to speak about his experiences at the HASC Concert, one of the largest Jewish music events in the world.

"It was incredible, with a giant stage and some of the greatest Jewish musicians, like Mordechai Shapiro and Avraham Fried," he recounts. "It felt like we were singing in front of the queen."

Shmuel reminisced about his experience performing alongside Avraham Fried, who is considered one of the leading religious Jewish singers today. "I had never performed next to a superstar before. He was actually very down-to-earth and humble, and he is incredible as a performer. Standing next to him on stage is a big responsibility, but also very inspiring. I'd like to learn both his humility and the way that the years have not affected his career at all - he still sounds as he did at the beginning of his career."

Shmuel is now on his way to Camp HASC, where he will be performing for both campers and staff. "It's a big concert for special kids. I'll do whatever they want - sing, dance, learn with them, just try and lift them up," he declared.

He believes that the Jewish world has been feeling a greater longing for Israel recently. "Americans love Israeli music, and I think they feel both worlds in my work."

He also discussed a song of his that has become famous in many communities, Give Me A Prayer. "I try to focus on things that people want to say but don't know how. Give Me A Prayer is just that - people who want to connect to God but don't know how should know that you can absolutely go to God and ask him for the prayers to say."

"Rabbi Nachman of Breslov says that everything is for about the connection to God. People pray for health and wealth, all kinds of things - but everything is just about the connection to God through which we can receive that."