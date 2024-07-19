Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday and criticized President Joe Biden’s policies vis-a-vis Israel and Iran.

“When we walked out [in] January of 2021, the Iranian regime was afraid and the people of Israel were strong and secure, and were treated like the friend and ally that they need to be,” said Pompeo, who was met with applause.

“President Biden won't even talk about the fact that Americans are still being held there by the Iranian regime. Contrast that with what we did when Americans were wrongfully held. President Trump sent me to North Korea to bring home three American pastors. We brought them home, along with dozens of other hostages and we did so without paying one single penny to the terrorists,” he said.

Pompeo said that Biden “eased up on President Trump's maximum pressure campaign” on Iran. When that started, he added, “We gave money to the Ayatollah so he could cut more checks to the genocidal maniacs who conducted barbaric attacks in Israel.”

“President Biden sold out our citizens and our security and our sovereignty and we need to get it back and I am confident that we will get it back,” added Pompeo.

He also said that Biden and Vice President Harris “are providing appeasement to the pro-Hamas radicals on our streets, here inside the United States..and even worse, today this administration treats illegals better than our own citizens.”

“Donald Trump will every day, I saw it firsthand, he will put America first...let's elect a president who isn't ashamed of our nation and will never apologize for our country,” the former Secretary of State added.