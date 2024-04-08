חיסול המחבל מהאוויר צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Sunday night, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated Ali Ahmed Hassin, the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s Radwan Forces in the Hajir region.

The strike was carried out in the area of Sultaniyeh in southern Lebanon.

Ali Ahmed Hassin was a senior operative in the terrorist organization and held a rank equivalent to that of brigade commander. In his role, he was responsible for planning and carrying out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians in northern Israel.

Since the beginning of the war, Hassin carried out numerous launches toward Israeli territory.

During the strike on Sunday night, two additional Hezbollah terrorists who were under his command were also eliminated.