Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced that he will not approve the founding of a hospital for Gazan children within Israeli territory.

The Prime Minister's Office clarified the matter to the office of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who earlier this week said that he would work on creating such a hospital. In the statement, Netanyahu's office promised that such a place "will not be created" because the Prime Minister himself opposes it.

Earlier this week, Gallant claimed that the decision "was made in light of the cessation of the evacuation of patients through the Rafah Crossing, and in light of the policy to carry out humanitarian operations, which enable the continuation of the fighting and the strengthening of [Israel's] international legitimacy."

The Defense Ministry also claimed that "bringing the children out of Gaza will be subject to security checks, which will make sure that the patients and those who accompany them are not connected to Hamas and the other terrorist organizations."

According to the report, the Health Ministry received a request from the IDF Medical Corps, requesting that the Ministry and other relevant actors in the healthcare system prepare for the establishment of the medical facility that will be established on Israeli territory and will treat children from Gaza who suffer from chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and orthopedic injuries.